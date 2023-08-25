Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Rises By 202.1%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the July 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 556,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,997. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

