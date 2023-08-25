Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Decreases By 81.0%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UMMA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.