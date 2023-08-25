Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 77.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

WMC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

