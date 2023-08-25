Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Siacoin has a market cap of $159.81 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00250040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00735786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00539265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00061615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,939,345,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,916,034,887 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.