Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading Up 1.8%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

