Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Cut by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 636,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,712. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

