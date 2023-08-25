SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SITC. Compass Point increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SITE Centers by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,169,000 after buying an additional 7,059,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,855,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

