SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF) vs. PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Head to Head Review

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PENN Entertainment and SkyCity Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 0 9 8 0 2.47 SkyCity Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $36.72, indicating a potential upside of 59.66%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than SkyCity Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment 11.24% 7.10% 1.60% SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PENN Entertainment and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PENN Entertainment and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.40 billion 0.54 $222.10 million $4.38 5.25 SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 8.99

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SkyCity Entertainment Group. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyCity Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of SkyCity Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats SkyCity Entertainment Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino. The company's portfolio also includes MyChoice, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Skycity Auckland, Other NZ Operations, SkyCity Adelaide, and International Business segments. It engages in the hotels and convention, food and beverage, sky tower, car parking, property investment, and other related activities. The company also operates casinos in Auckland, Hamilton, and Queenstown, New Zealand; and Adelaide, Australia, as well as various restaurants and bars. In addition, it provides hotel accommodation and online casino services. SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

