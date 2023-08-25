Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Kris Sennesael Sells 40,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 1,267,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,944. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

