Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in August

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

