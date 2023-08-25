Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in August

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Skyworth Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skyworth Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.