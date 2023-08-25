Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 189,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 546,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $499.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

