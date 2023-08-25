Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) & American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and American International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $411.50 million 0.58 -$103.12 million ($0.23) -3.98 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

American International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smart Share Global and American International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 0 0 N/A American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -12.30% -14.57% -9.19% American International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American International beats Smart Share Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

(Get Free Report)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About American International

(Get Free Report)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

