Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,444.39

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,444.39 ($18.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,406 ($17.94). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.18), with a volume of 183,873 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Softcat

Softcat Price Performance

About Softcat

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,627.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.03.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.