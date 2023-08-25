SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.52. SolarWinds shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 18,325 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.51 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SolarWinds news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

