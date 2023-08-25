Somerset Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Somerset Group LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.33. 1,700,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,404. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 181.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.