Somerset Group LLC Invests $272,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 542.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock worth $256,194,483. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

