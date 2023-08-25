Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHOO stock remained flat at $23.97 during midday trading on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

