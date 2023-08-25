Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SCEYF remained flat at $3.31 during trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

