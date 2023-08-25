Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Walter Timothy Winn Sells 3,982 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,982 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $25,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,574,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,954 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $26,531.34.

On Monday, August 21st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $32,216.16.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55.

Southland Trading Down 0.7 %

SLND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 12,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,923. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLND. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Southland during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

