SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $147,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 285,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,342. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.