Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 40,509 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 40,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $24,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,480,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Shares of Spire Global are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Spire Global by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,849 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

