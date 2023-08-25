Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 40,509 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 40,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $24,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,480,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spire Global Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
Shares of Spire Global are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
