Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 7,083,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $78,680,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

