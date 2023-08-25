Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Splunk Stock Down 1.0 %

SPLK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Splunk by 965.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

