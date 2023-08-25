SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Natausha Heleena White Sells 1,530 Shares of Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natausha Heleena White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,277,138.70.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

