Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells $57,926.96 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $57,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,196,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,775.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Trading Up 4.1 %

STRR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,652. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.