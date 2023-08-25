Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,737 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 746,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

