Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Down 82.9% in August

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 430,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of STKH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 139,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.72. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

