StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GASS. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

StealthGas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $4.87 on Monday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,505,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 273,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 287,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

