Steven E. Cunningham Sells 7,892 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enova International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

