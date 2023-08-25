STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Down 89.1% in August

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TUG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

