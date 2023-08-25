Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 25th (AFRM, BIG, BURL, CALX, CDNS, CLGN, CRWD, EDAP, FIVE, GPS)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 25th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.