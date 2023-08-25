Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 25th (AFRM, BIG, BURL, CALX, CDNS, CLGN, CRWD, EDAP, FIVE, GPS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 25th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

