Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Digital Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,234 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 5,204 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,720. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

