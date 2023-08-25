StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

