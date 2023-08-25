StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,769 in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,343,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

