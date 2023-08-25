StockNews.com Upgrades Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Hold

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 7,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 419,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 175.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 291.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

