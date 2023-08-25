Stratis Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $62.62 million and $912,548.57 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.68 or 0.06344578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,551,431 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.