Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $62.71 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.67 or 0.06345781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,557,029 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.