Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.94

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

