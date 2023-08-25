Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 19,333 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

