Swipe (SXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.48 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $154.79 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 575,490,708 coins and its circulating supply is 575,490,224 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

