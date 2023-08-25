Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.83 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 121,977 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -96.11 and a beta of -2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
