Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.49. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 116,885 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
