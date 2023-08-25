Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.49. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 116,885 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synlogic

Synlogic Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.