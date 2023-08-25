Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,033 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Synopsys worth $258,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,272. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.74.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

