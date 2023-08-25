Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.85. The stock had a trading volume of 284,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,927 shares of company stock worth $58,186,334. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

