Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.01. 887,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,819. The company has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

