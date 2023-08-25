Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.59. 8,843,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,034,327. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

