Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,273. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.