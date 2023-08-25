Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.17. 80,707,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,271,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.