Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,589 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.17. 1,951,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,294. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

