Synovus Financial Corp Sells 50,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $116,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,164,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

